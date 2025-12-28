Red Wings Face Hurricanes in Battle for Eastern Conference Lead

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Detroit Red Wings (22-13-3) will meet the Carolina Hurricanes (22-11-3) on Tuesday night at Lenovo Center, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m. ET. The winner of this matchup will claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Wings currently lead the Atlantic Division and sit fifth overall in the league standings. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are at the top of the Metropolitan Division, positioned fourth overall.

Fans can tune in to the game on the FanDuel Sports Network or 97.1 FM, where live coverage will bring them closer to this crucial encounter. Betting odds show Detroit as the underdog at +1.5 with -162 odds, while Carolina is favored at -1.5 with +136 odds.

One player to watch is Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, who is riding an impressive eight-game winning streak, having allowed just 17 goals during this stretch. This marks the first eight-game win sequence for a Red Wings goalie since Chris Osgood achieved the same feat in 2007.

On the flip side, forward JT Compher has struggled recently, going 13 games without scoring a goal. He has registered only four shots on target in his last nine outings.

The Red Wings have been a surprise team in the NHL this season, boasting a record of 9-2-1 in their last 12 games. Notably, the team has won ten of their 22 victories by scoring the game-winning goal in either the third period or overtime, a feat unmatched by any other team in the league.

Injury updates show that forward Patrick Kane is day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. The Red Wings’ lineup includes key players such as Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and John Leonard, all expected to contribute significantly in this matchup.

The Hurricanes are also welcoming back players from injury, with Jordan Martinook returning from a lower-body injury and William Carrier expecting to make his comeback from illness. The status of defenseman K'Andre Miller remains uncertain as he is considered a game-time decision after recent discomfort.

As both teams gear up for this highly anticipated game, the stakes remain high, signaling a compelling battle for dominance in the Eastern Conference.