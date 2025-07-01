Sports
Red Wings, Patrick Kane Seek Contract Before Free Agency Begins
Detroit, MI – The Detroit Red Wings are still in negotiations with forward Patrick Kane as the NHL’s unrestricted free agency period approaches. Free agency begins Tuesday at noon, and there is currently no finalized deal in place.
General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed optimism about securing a contract with the future Hall of Famer. “I still expect us to get a deal done with Patrick,” Yzerman said on Saturday following the NHL Draft. “It’s a busy time for everyone. I’ve had some discussions with both Patrick and his agent, Pat Brisson. Once you get around the draft, the agents have a lot of other things they’re doing as well. So, I’m hopeful that we can get something done soon.”
Kane, 36, enjoyed a productive season with the Red Wings, averaging 1.05 points per game after a coaching change to Todd McLellan. He tallied 16 goals and 45 points in 43 games last season and signed a one-year contract extension worth $4 million last year.
Despite a slow start under former coach Derek Lalonde, Kane thrived in McLellan’s more aggressive offensive system, indicating his appreciation for the organization. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I think it’s been a great place for me to continue my career,” Kane said. “There’s mutual interest in coming back and continuing on.”
As the deadline approaches, Yzerman remains confident. “It’s busy for everyone,” he reiterated, underscoring the desire from both sides to make an agreement. Kane’s performance after the coaching change, where he scored 16 of his 21 goals, showcases his potential value to the team.
The Red Wings aim to build a stronger team, and Kane’s return could be crucial to that mission as they enter the free agency period. The team will welcome prospective players for development camp at Little Caesars Arena next week, indicating a focus on future growth.
Recent Posts
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars
- Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until December 2025
- Supreme Court to Review GOP Challenge to Campaign Spending Limits
- Cassano Criticizes Inzaghi’s Tenure at Inter, Backs Chivu
- Tucker Barnhart Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons
- Will Bayern Munich Pursue Jack Grealish This Summer?
- Red Sox Activate Jordan Hicks from Injured List Amid Trade Buzz
- Phoenix Faces Record Heat as Monsoon Season Approaches
- Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Trump Call Defamation