Red Wings, Patrick Kane Seek Contract Before Free Agency Begins

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Red Wings are still in negotiations with forward Patrick Kane as the NHL’s unrestricted free agency period approaches. Free agency begins Tuesday at noon, and there is currently no finalized deal in place.

General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed optimism about securing a contract with the future Hall of Famer. “I still expect us to get a deal done with Patrick,” Yzerman said on Saturday following the NHL Draft. “It’s a busy time for everyone. I’ve had some discussions with both Patrick and his agent, Pat Brisson. Once you get around the draft, the agents have a lot of other things they’re doing as well. So, I’m hopeful that we can get something done soon.”

Kane, 36, enjoyed a productive season with the Red Wings, averaging 1.05 points per game after a coaching change to Todd McLellan. He tallied 16 goals and 45 points in 43 games last season and signed a one-year contract extension worth $4 million last year.

Despite a slow start under former coach Derek Lalonde, Kane thrived in McLellan’s more aggressive offensive system, indicating his appreciation for the organization. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I think it’s been a great place for me to continue my career,” Kane said. “There’s mutual interest in coming back and continuing on.”

As the deadline approaches, Yzerman remains confident. “It’s busy for everyone,” he reiterated, underscoring the desire from both sides to make an agreement. Kane’s performance after the coaching change, where he scored 16 of his 21 goals, showcases his potential value to the team.

The Red Wings aim to build a stronger team, and Kane’s return could be crucial to that mission as they enter the free agency period. The team will welcome prospective players for development camp at Little Caesars Arena next week, indicating a focus on future growth.