Red Wings Target Key Free Agents Ahead of NHL Market Opening

DETROIT, MI — The Detroit Red Wings are counting on newly acquired goaltender John Gibson to enhance their goals-against average, which stood at 3.16, ranking them 21st in the league last season. With free agency set to begin on Tuesday, Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman is aiming to improve the team’s defense by targeting a top-four defenseman.

Yzerman faces challenges, as the free-agent market is limited at all positions, especially if more players decide to re-sign with their current teams. Currently, the Red Wings have five NHL defensemen under contract: Moritz Seider, Ben Chiarot, Simon Edvinsson, Erik Gustafsson, and Justin Holl. Additionally, Albert Johansson is a restricted free agent expected to be re-signed, while Jeff Petry, an unrestricted free agent, is unlikely to return.

This leaves Detroit in search of a veteran defenseman, as they look to end a nine-year playoff drought. Yzerman has identified several potential targets, most notably Aaron Ekblad from Florida, who might be available after the Panthers signed center Sam Bennett. Ekblad, a Windsor native, previously was the top overall pick in 2014 and has excelled in Florida, averaging an annual value of $7.5 million.

Another target is Vladislav Gavrikov of the Los Angeles Kings, who is coming off a successful season and would likely fit well on the Red Wings’ blue line alongside Seider. Lastly, Ivan Provorov from the Columbus Blue Jackets is also on their radar. Provorov, a left-handed shooter, has shown durability throughout his career, missing only three games in nine seasons.

In addition to defensemen, the Red Wings are keen on bolstering their forward ranks and are expected to monitor the winger market closely. With Gibson now in the fold, the Red Wings are hoping to secure more offensive depth as well.

Yzerman acknowledged the need for significant moves, stating, “We’re looking for at least one top-four defenseman and possibly a top-line left wing.” He also mentioned that ongoing market conditions could affect potential trades or signings.

As the clock ticks down to the opening of free agency, the Red Wings’ strategy remains to enhance their competitiveness and finally find success in the playoffs after years of missing out. The next few days will be crucial for Detroit’s quest to return to contention.