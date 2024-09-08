REDBLACKS Secure Victory Against Argonauts in Dominant Performance

OTTAWA — In a bid to return to winning ways after their seven-game unbeaten streak was interrupted during the OK Tire Labour Day weekend, the Ottawa REDBLACKS showcased a commanding performance against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

Competing in the opening match of Saturday’s tripleheader, the REDBLACKS were well-prepared to face their East Division rivals. Their defense was particularly impressive, forcing three interceptions from Toronto’s quarterback during the game, resulting in a 41-27 victory for Ottawa.

The quarterback for Ottawa completed 30 of 40 passes, accumulating 348 yards and registering one touchdown pass. Meanwhile, running back made a notable debut, scoring a 33-yard touchdown. Dominique Rhymes also had an exceptional performance, catching 10 passes for 138 yards. Additionally, the REDBLACKS’ kicker successfully converted four field goals throughout the match.

Toronto’s quarterback, however, struggled significantly, finishing the game with three interceptions and being sacked six times by Ottawa’s defense. He managed to throw for 463 yards and achieved three touchdowns, but these efforts fell short of leading his team to victory.

The match commenced on a rainy afternoon in Ottawa, with both teams initially struggling to score. However, on the first play of Toronto’s second possession, Ottawa intercepted a pass, resulting in a pick-six and giving the home team an early lead.

Following this, a second interception by Ottawa allowed them to settle for a field goal, extending their lead to 10-0. Amidst a rising momentum for the REDBLACKS, the Argonauts managed to score a field goal, thanks to Ka'Deem Carey’s significant 32-yard gain.

As the REDBLACKS continued to dominate, a touchdown was executed after a deep 50-yard pass. Subsequently, another scoring drive culminated in a field goal, pushing the score to 31-3 by halftime.

In the second half, the Argonauts managed to score their first touchdown after a successful 66-yard drive. However, Ottawa quickly retaliated, restoring their lead with yet another touchdown, followed by additional scoring opportunities for the Argonauts that ultimately proved to be too late.

This victory ensures that the REDBLACKS remain undefeated on their home turf, while the Argonauts now prepare for their next challenge against the BC Lions.