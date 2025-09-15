News
Reddit Experiences Widespread Outage for Users in U.S.
Washington, D.C. — Social media platform Reddit suffered a significant outage affecting thousands of users across the United States on Monday. According to Downdetector.com, which monitors online services for interruptions, there were over 21,200 reports of issues with Reddit as of 5:22 p.m. ET.
The outage has left many users unable to access the platform, prompting a surge of complaints online. Downdetector compiles its data from various sources, including user-submitted reports, to track service disruptions in real time.
Despite the widespread interruptions, Reddit has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the cause of the outage.
Reddit, Inc. allows users to create and join communities where they can share content and engage in discussions. The platform is known for its broad range of topics, enabling users to connect over shared interests.
A representative from Reddit was unavailable for comment when this story was published. The company’s reaction and steps to resolve the outage remain unclear.
Recent Posts
- New App Provides Real-Time Power Outage Updates for Americans
- Community Mourns Paul Rex Beardsley, Beloved Cadillac Resident
- Tropical Storm Mario Brings Monsoon Storms to Arizona This Week
- Violet Bridgerton’s Heartfelt Parenting Moments Shine in Season Three
- Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc Premieres with Dual Theme Songs
- New Cast Joins Indie Thriller ‘Born To Burn’ Starring Franco
- Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Marry in Secret European Ceremony
- Can Insects Really Predict the Weather?
- New Thriller Premieres on Lifetime Movie Network This Friday
- Paul Walter Hauser Joins New ‘Resident Evil’ Film By Zach Cregger
- Trump’s Hand Bruising Visible at Windsor Castle State Banquet
- David Goyer Discusses Batman Legacy and Foundation’s Future
- Tension Rises as Finalists Loom in La Casa de los Famosos México
- Jolly LLB 3 Launches Amid Mixed Reviews and High Expectations
- HBO Shows That Defined Prestige TV and Changed Television Forever
- Chengdu Open: Sonego and Tabilo Expected to Advance
- Verlander Shines Despite No Decision in Giants’ Victory
- NWSL to Host First Player Combines for Development and Scouting
- Phillies and Dodgers Renew Rivalry with High Stakes This Week
- Body of Missing University Student Found in Houston Bayou