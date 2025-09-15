Reddit Experiences Widespread Outage for Users in U.S.

Washington, D.C. — Social media platform Reddit suffered a significant outage affecting thousands of users across the United States on Monday. According to Downdetector.com, which monitors online services for interruptions, there were over 21,200 reports of issues with Reddit as of 5:22 p.m. ET.

The outage has left many users unable to access the platform, prompting a surge of complaints online. Downdetector compiles its data from various sources, including user-submitted reports, to track service disruptions in real time.

Despite the widespread interruptions, Reddit has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the cause of the outage.

Reddit, Inc. allows users to create and join communities where they can share content and engage in discussions. The platform is known for its broad range of topics, enabling users to connect over shared interests.

A representative from Reddit was unavailable for comment when this story was published. The company’s reaction and steps to resolve the outage remain unclear.