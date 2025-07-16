Reddit Faces Major Outage, Thousands Report Access Issues

New York, NY – A significant outage hit Reddit on Wednesday morning around 11:52 a.m. ET, with users across the globe facing difficulties accessing the website. Attempting to load pages redirects visitors to a notification stating that ‘reddit broke!’

The issue began shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET when reports of outages surged on social media. As of now, over 72,000 individual reports indicate widespread issues, affecting nearly all users trying to access the site.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, Reddit acknowledged the problem and announced that their team was investigating elevated site errors. By 12:07 p.m. ET, the platform confirmed that they had identified the cause of the issue and were actively working towards a solution.

Outages are not uncommon for Reddit. An analysis of recent incidents shows that such disruptions occur approximately two to three times monthly. In June, for example, two separate outages were reported, each resolved within an hour.

In the United States, the outage was particularly felt, with many users seeing error messages such as ‘We encountered an error’ while trying to access subreddit pages. The website monitoring service DownDetector reported over 133,000 reports of issues as of midday.

Reddit’s team is continuing to work on restoring full functionality as users await updates. For now, affected users are encouraged to check for further announcements from Reddit’s official channels.