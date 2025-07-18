Reddit Faces Widespread Outage Affecting Thousands of Users

NEW YORK, NY — Reddit experienced a significant outage affecting users across multiple platforms on July 16, 2025. The service had issues starting around 11:30 AM ET, with reports spiking on DownDetector.com showing over 130,000 users impacted at one point.

During the outage, users attempting to access Reddit encountered various error messages. Many reported seeing notices like “Oops” and “We encountered an error” when trying to use the website or mobile app. At its peak, the outage left subreddit pages loading without content or displaying the message “no content to display,” rendering much of the site unusable.

Reddit quickly acknowledged the issue through its status page, stating at 11:52 AM ET it was investigating elevated site errors. Shortly afterward, at 12:06 PM ET, the company reported it had identified the cause and was working on a fix. Communication through the status page was updated regularly, reassuring users that efforts were underway.

As the problem persisted, many users voiced their frustration on social media, hoping for a rapid resolution. By 12:21 PM ET, Reddit announced that a fix had been implemented and that it was monitoring the situation closely.

Reports of outages began to decline significantly shortly after this announcement. By 12:38 PM ET, Reddit confirmed that the issue was resolved and the service had returned to normal functionality. Current reports reflected only a handful of remaining issues, indicating a swift recovery.

Reddit, which is one of the largest social news platforms, has had several outages over the past few months. An outage in June lasted about an hour, while a notable incident in November amassed tens of thousands of reports on DownDetector. The frequent interruptions suggest that the website may face challenges managing its high traffic volumes, especially during peak usage times.

Despite the quick fix this time, users continue to express concern over the frequency of these outages, emphasizing the need for reliable access to an essential platform for news and community engagement.