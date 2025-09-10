Reddit Launches New Tools for Publishers to Boost Engagement

San Francisco, CA — Reddit announced today the launch of its new toolset for publishers, called Reddit Pro Tools, designed to enhance the sharing and tracking of content on the platform. With over 110 million daily active users, Reddit aims to become a primary destination for news and discussions.

The Reddit Pro Tools will operate within a new ‘Links’ tab in the Reddit Pro suite, which is free to use for verified businesses. The tools include features such as detailed article insights, automatic importing of articles, and AI-powered community recommendations for optimal content sharing.

“These new features will allow media outlets to track their articles’ performance, making it easier for them to spark meaningful conversations around their reporting,” Reddit stated in a press release. Publishers can monitor key metrics like views, upvotes, and clicks, which will assist in audience engagement strategies.

During the year, Reddit tested these tools with notable media organizations such as The Atlantic, NBC News, and The Associated Press. Sarakshi Rai, Deputy Managing Editor at The Hill, praised the initiative, saying, “Reddit has been a valuable community for The Hill, allowing us to engage with readers whom we weren’t reaching directly before.”

Publishers can sync their RSS feeds to automatically import articles into Reddit Pro, thus facilitating immediate sharing. The AI-driven recommendations will help ensure that publishers connect with the right communities for their content.

In addition to the publisher tools, Reddit is rolling out an improved in-app link viewing experience. Users can now access articles directly in the Reddit app and swipe up to view comments and engage in discussions without leaving the platform.

Reddit is inviting publishers to sign up for the beta test, which opens today, and anticipates broader availability by next year. The announcement comes as traditional traffic sources for publishers are changing, prompting the search for new digital engagement opportunities.

To educate publishers about these tools, Reddit will host training sessions at the Online News Association Conference in New Orleans from September 10 to September 13. The Reddit booth at the conference will provide additional information and insights into utilizing these new features effectively.