Reddit Resolves Major Outage Affecting Thousands of Users

San Francisco, CA – Reddit announced on Wednesday that it has identified and addressed a server issue that caused an outage affecting many users on the platform. The company revealed that more than 120,000 users reported problems on DownDetector.com by noon EDT.

According to Reddit’s communications, a fix was implemented at around 12:21 p.m. EDT, shortly after confirming the cause of the disruptions. Reddit spokesperson Courtney Geesey-Dorr stated that an “update we made caused some instability,” but assured users that the company is “seeing Reddit ramp back up” following the resolution.

The disruptions began at approximately 11:40 a.m. EDT, with reports escalating quickly. At 11:52 a.m. EDT, Reddit acknowledged the issue in a post on X, stating that it was “investigating this issue.”

Historically, Reddit has experienced outages over the past several months. The platform faced server issues for about an hour in June, with thousands reporting problems in March and incidents impacting users during a 24-hour span in November.

In a light-hearted response to the outage, Reddit modified a popular meme featuring a woman yelling at a cat. In the meme, the cat represented Reddit’s mascot, who responded to the woman’s frustration by explaining that “there was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix is in place and we’re ramping back up.”

As of 9 a.m. PT, many users reported they were unable to access content on the site, with error messages indicating “no content to display.” The situation prompted Reddit to continually monitor its status tracker as it worked on restoring normal operations.

While Reddit confirmed that the issue is being addressed, no timeline was provided for full functionality to return. Users are advised to stay tuned for updates as the situation continues to evolve.