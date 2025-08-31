Redhead Days Festival Gathers Thousands in Tilburg Celebrate Unique Hair Color

Tilburg, Netherlands (AP) — The southern Dutch city of Tilburg is bursting with color this weekend as thousands of redheads from around the globe gather for the annual Redhead Days festival. The event, which runs from August 30 to September 1, 2025, celebrates individuals with red hair through various activities, including music, food trucks, and specialized workshops.

Organizers expect several thousand attendees from approximately 80 countries to participate in the three-day event. The festival is free to the public, except for a group photo on Sunday, which is exclusive to natural redheads.

The festival has grown significantly since its inception, with its 2013 edition setting a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people with natural red hair,” totaling 1,672 participants in the group photo. This year’s festival also includes workshops focused on makeup techniques and skin cancer prevention, catering specifically to the needs of redheads.

Elounda Bakker, a veteran of the festival for 15 years, expressed her excitement to reconnect with friends. “I came out of curiosity mostly, just to see what it would be like not to stand out in the crowd,” said Bakker, 29. “It was really an interesting first experience and I just keep coming because I met some really nice friends here.”

Magician Daniel Hank traveled six hours from Germany to join the celebration. He shared how his red hair that once subjected him to bullying has now become a source of pride. “I think it’s really easy to recognize me because there are not that many people with a red beard,” he said. “There are not many guys with long red hair.”

The festival began two decades ago when Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst sought 15 red-haired models for an art project, unexpectedly drawing tenfold interest. The overwhelming response led Rouwenhorst to organize a follow-up event, which has grown into the vibrant multi-day festival celebrated today. Rouwenhorst remarked, “The festival is really amazing because all the people, they resemble each other and they feel like it’s a family.”