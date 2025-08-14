Reds Acquire Andujar, Shake Up Lineup Against Left-Handed Pitching

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds made modest moves ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Miguel Andujar from the Oakland Athletics just before it closed on Aug. 13, 2025. The team’s primary goal was to enhance their performance against left-handed pitchers, a need emphasized by President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and General Manager Brad Meador.

Andujar’s impact was immediate, as he contributed significantly to the Reds’ offense in a recent game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Reds achieved a 6-1 victory, in which they scored six runs off left-handed pitcher Ranger Suárez. Andujar hit his second home run with the team, marking his first against a lefty this season.

“It’s a good night,” Reds manager Terry Francona remarked after the game. “I think we can be more competitive against both sides of pitchers because of the moves that got made.” With Andujar, the team has added a potent weapon known for his effectiveness against left-handed pitchers—he holds a .991 OPS against lefties over the past three seasons.

Before Andujar arrived, the Reds ranked 19th in OPS against left-handed starters. However, in the span of just 53 plate appearances since his debut, their OPS has jumped to 11th, showcasing their improved performance with a .320 average against left-handed starters.

Francona noted the strategic shift by featuring Andujar in the cleanup spot against lefties. “He has 1.000 OPS against left-handers, that might be the best in baseball,” Francona said. “That’s a big bat to have in the middle of your order.”

Andujar, now 2-for-6 against left-handed pitchers since joining the Reds, is hitting .348 overall, with half of his hits going for extra bases. Reds catcher Jose Trevino praised his former teammate, stating, “He brings some versatility for us, being able to hit lefties really, really well.”

Having previously been a runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2018, Andujar’s track record includes a standout season where he hit 27 home runs with a .297 batting average for the Yankees. Despite the Reds facing only three left-handed starters since Andujar joined, the team is optimistic about enhancing their batting lineup against lefties moving forward.

Friedl, who has consistently held the leadoff spot, echoed the team’s sentiments. “He’s a well-disciplined, high-contact guy, but he’s got thump,” Friedl said about Andujar. “That helps him know when he can let it rip like today.”

With the added depth and versatility in their lineup against left-handed pitchers, the Reds are hopeful for continued success, especially with a matchup against left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who boasts an impressive 11-3 record and a 2.36 ERA, scheduled for their series finale.