Reds Acquire Ke’Bryan Hayes from Pirates Before Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Reds have acquired third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources. The deal, reported by ESPN, will send pitcher Taylor Rogers and prospect Sammy Stafura to Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old Hayes, who has played his entire six-year career with the Pirates, is hitting .236 this season with two home runs in 369 at-bats. Despite winning a Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his defensive skills, Hayes has seen a decline in his offensive performance, with his OPS dropping to a career-low .569.

Rogers, 34, has pitched well for the Reds this year, posting a 2.45 ERA over 40 appearances. He is set to become a free agent after this season. Stafura, a 20-year-old shortstop currently playing for Class-A Daytona, has a .262 batting average with four home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

The Reds are currently three games behind in the National League wild-card race. This acquisition aims to improve their defense at third base, where they have struggled, although it raises questions about Hayes’ offensive contributions moving forward.

Reports suggest that while the Reds secured a strong defensive presence, they may have passed on a chance to enhance their offense. The team is also expected to make further moves before the trade deadline arrives.