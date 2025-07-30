Sports
Reds Acquire Ke’Bryan Hayes from Pirates Before Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Reds have acquired third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources. The deal, reported by ESPN, will send pitcher Taylor Rogers and prospect Sammy Stafura to Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old Hayes, who has played his entire six-year career with the Pirates, is hitting .236 this season with two home runs in 369 at-bats. Despite winning a Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his defensive skills, Hayes has seen a decline in his offensive performance, with his OPS dropping to a career-low .569.
Rogers, 34, has pitched well for the Reds this year, posting a 2.45 ERA over 40 appearances. He is set to become a free agent after this season. Stafura, a 20-year-old shortstop currently playing for Class-A Daytona, has a .262 batting average with four home runs and 48 RBIs this season.
The Reds are currently three games behind in the National League wild-card race. This acquisition aims to improve their defense at third base, where they have struggled, although it raises questions about Hayes’ offensive contributions moving forward.
Reports suggest that while the Reds secured a strong defensive presence, they may have passed on a chance to enhance their offense. The team is also expected to make further moves before the trade deadline arrives.
Recent Posts
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park