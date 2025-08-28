Sports
Reds’ Bunt Blunder Costs Them in Loss to Dodgers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds faced a setback in their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning. With two runners on base and no outs, Reds’ standout hitter Noelvi Marte attempted a bunt that ended in disaster.
The ball popped up into the air and was caught by the pitcher, who quickly turned it into a double play, squashing the rally. Reds manager Terry Francona expressed disappointment, saying, “Yeah, he was just trying to do too much. We would really rather him hit one off that scoreboard. It’s a young guy trying to do too much.”
This incident highlights a clash between Francona’s philosophies and what the coaching staff has been emphasizing throughout the season. Notably, Marte has never executed a sacrifice bunt in his career, raising questions about his decision-making in this situation.
Francona elaborated, saying, “There’s always a place for situational hitting. If you play to the scoreboard, the game takes care of itself. We keep talking about the right things.” Despite their focus on small ball, the Reds rank last in Major League Baseball with only 25 home runs since the All-Star break.
Elly De La Cruz has also struggled, hitting just one home run since June 24. His Isolated Power has dropped to .093, placing him among the lowest in the league during this period. Teammates TJ Friedl and Matt McLain are also struggling to find power at the plate.
The Reds’ offensive strategy is being questioned as they sit in the bottom half of the league for stolen bases, and they hold a record of 3-9 in extra-inning games. This season, they have scored three runs or fewer in 58 games, translating to a disappointing 12-46 record in those matchups.
As the league embraces power hitting, the Reds seem to be taking a different approach. Francona discussed the team’s focus on acquiring hitters rather than just power players, saying, “Look at the draft and where we’ve gone the last four years. We’re looking to get guys that can hit.”
With the team struggling to execute their offensive philosophy, the question remains: will they adjust their strategy to compete more effectively in a power-focused league?
