Reds Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Red Machine This Weekend

Cincinnati, Ohio – The Cincinnati Reds are set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Big Red Machine from June 27 to June 29. This celebration honors the iconic 1975 and 1976 teams, which included baseball greats like Pete Rose, Ken Griffey, Johnny Bench, and Joe Morgan.

Johnny Bench, a Hall of Fame catcher and member of the Big Red Machine, reflected on the team’s legacy. “Fifty years ago, we were living in a movie about greatness, grit, friendship, and life — but we were too busy redefining the game to realize it,” he said in a recent press release. “The fans back then — and even now — are part of this incredible experience, which is why my teammates and I want to celebrate with them in Cincinnati.”

During the anniversary weekend, the Reds will host a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Five players from the team’s Great Eight will appear, although Pete Rose will not be present, as he passed away in 2024 due to health issues. The team is also missing second baseman Joe Morgan, who died in 2020.

Twenty-three members of the Big Red Machine are expected to return for the festivities. On Saturday, FanDuel Sports Network will air a special one-hour pregame show starting at 3 p.m., featuring tributes and celebrations of the 1975-76 world champions. Attendees at Saturday’s game will receive a complimentary Big Red Machine hat while supplies last.

The celebration kicks off with “An Evening with the Big Red Machine” on Thursday night at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. This exclusive event features storytelling from players and is limited to 400 guests, with tickets starting at $500. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, fans can visit the Reds’ website.

Both Reds and Padres games can be viewed on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, accessible through various streaming platforms. This special weekend not only honors the past but highlights the ongoing legacy of the Big Red Machine in Cincinnati baseball history.