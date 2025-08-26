Reds Clash with Dodgers to End Road Trip on August 25

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Monday, August 25, the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-57) at Dodger Stadium. Hunter Greene will pitch for the Reds, while Emmet Sheehan takes the mound for the Dodgers. This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between these two teams.

Both teams are looking to build momentum after snapping losing streaks in their previous games. Cincinnati has a record of 1-3 in its last four games, whereas Los Angeles has fared slightly better at 1-2 over its last three. As the Reds conclude a nine-game road trip, they have performed evenly with a current record of 3-3.

For the Dodgers, this game initiates a six-game home stand following a seven-game road trip where they managed a record of 3-4. With both teams eager for a win, this game promises to be competitive.

The latest betting odds predict a narrow victory for the Dodgers with a 57.1% confidence level, based on game simulations and player performances. Cincinnati is currently 68-63 against the spread (ATS), while Los Angeles sits at 55-75 ATS.

As for player statistics, Hunter Greene has shown impressive form recently, boasting a 48% strikeout rate over the past week, the second highest among National League starters. Greene has not issued a walk in his last two starts, demonstrating control on the mound. On the other hand, Emmet Sheehan’s recent performances have been more inconsistent, especially with his pitch efficiency.

Overall, this matchup presents an intriguing battle as both teams seek to utilize their strengths and overcome recent challenges. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT.