Reds Consider Call-Up of Top Prospect Amid Injury Concerns

Cincinnati, OH — The Cincinnati Reds are examining potential roster changes as injury concerns begin to emerge for key players. Recent reports indicate that Miguel Andujar, who has been a standout since his acquisition from the Oakland Athletics, is dealing with a sore quad.

Andujar’s injury has prompted discussions about bringing up top prospect Stewart from Triple-A Louisville. Stewart has been on fire, hitting .323/.399/.653 with nine home runs and 29 RBI since his promotion.

His impressive performance has sparked excitement among fans eager for offensive firepower. Andujar has contributed significantly to the Reds’ lineup, boasting a .358 batting average since joining the team. However, an injury could hinder his availability.

During a recent game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Andujar came in as a pinch hitter but did not run for himself after drawing a walk, sparking concerns about his condition. If he is indeed unable to play, replacing him with Stewart could provide a seamless transition.

Reds manager Terry Francona faces a challenging decision, especially as the team attempts to stay competitive in the playoff hunt. Stewart’s recent performance showcases his potential, making a call-up seem timely.

The Reds’ roster decisions will likely be influenced by Andujar’s injury status as they approach their upcoming games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With playoff aspirations on the line, the team is hoping to make adjustments that could help reverse recent struggles.