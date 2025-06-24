Sports
Reds’ De La Cruz Vomits During Game, Hits Home Run Despite Heat
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a gripping game on Saturday, even as the excessive heat took a toll on players. In the fourth inning, Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz vomited on the field during a heat warning, but remarkably continued to play, hitting a key home run later in the game.
The incident occurred with two outs and a 3-1 count against Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado. Reds pitcher Nick Martinez stepped off the mound as De La Cruz stepped into the outfield and was seen throwing up. Athletic trainers quickly attended to him, and he assured manager Terry Francona that he wanted to remain in the game.
Game-time temperatures reached 92 degrees at first pitch, soaring to 96 by the end, with humidity making it feel as hot as 106 degrees. Francona later remarked, “He drank a bunch of water — I mean a bunch. He went right out and got rid of it.”
De La Cruz had already made an impact earlier in the game, hitting a two-out triple to center field in the third inning. Although he was thrown out at the plate after a head-first slide, his recovery from the heat did not dampen his performance.
In the seventh inning, De La Cruz hit a massive 435-foot home run, marking his 17th of the season. Francona noted, “The kid likes to play,” highlighting De La Cruz’s resilience despite the challenging conditions.
As the game unfolded, Nolan Arenado eventually tied the game with a home run in the ninth inning, but the Reds secured a 6-5 victory in 11 innings. Fans and players alike witnessed firsthand the struggles posed by extreme heat during sporting events.
