Sports
Reds Designate Infielder Hampson for Assignment, Recall Hinds
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds made significant roster changes on Sunday, designating infielder Garrett Hampson for assignment to make room for outfielder Rece Hinds, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.
Hampson, 30, joined the Reds last month after signing a big league deal but struggled to find his footing, appearing in only nine games. He recorded a batting line of .167/.211/.222 with three hits, including a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 7.
The Reds now have one week to trade Hampson or try to pass him through waivers, although he could opt for free agency if he clears. Hampson’s versatility allowed him to play multiple positions, but his recent performance did not meet the expectations needed to stay on the active roster.
Meanwhile, Hinds, who made an impression last season with five home runs in just 24 games, will now have a chance to prove himself. In Louisville this year, he’s hitting .298 with 18 doubles and 11 home runs across 57 games.
The Reds also announced that Jeimer Candelario was pulled off his rehab assignment and remains on the injured list due to a back issue, having struggled at the plate before his injury. Candelario will continue his recovery while the Reds evaluate the current roster.
As the Reds push for a wild-card spot in the National League, these moves reflect their need to bolster both immediate performance and future potential. Hinds could provide the power the team lacks as they aim for a successful finish to the season.
