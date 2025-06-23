Reds Designate Jeimer Candelario for Assignment After Injury Return

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds announced on Monday that infielder Jeimer Candelario has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and subsequently designated for assignment. This decision reduces the Reds’ 40-man roster from 39 players to 38.

Candelario, 31, had a rough start to the 2025 season, batting just .113 with 29 strikeouts in 22 games before a right lumbar strain sent him to the injured list on April 30. After five weeks of recovery, he participated in a short rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, where he hit 3-for-6 with two doubles. He then moved up to Triple-A Louisville, posting a .211 average over 15 games.

Despite these efforts, Candelario’s performance throughout the season raised concerns. He struggled through a combined .207 batting average with 22 home runs and 66 RBIs since signing a three-year, $45 million contract in December 2023.

The Reds still owe Candelario approximately $24 million under the terms of his contract unless he is claimed on waivers. Experts believe that securing a claim is unlikely given his recent performance. If he goes unclaimed, Candelario may enter free agency and possibly sign a minor league deal with another team.

The Reds are preparing to adjust their roster, as they are expected to fill the open spot with Chase Burns, who is slated to start against the New York Yankees soon.

This latest move has drawn mixed reactions from fans and analysts, with some questioning the front office’s spending decisions in light of Candelario’s underwhelming contributions.