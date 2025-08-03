Sports
Reds Edge Braves 3-2 with Benson’s Late Homer
CINCINNATI — Will Benson hit his ninth multi-run homer of the year to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The victory came at Great American Ball Park, where the Reds faced off against the Braves for the second time in two days.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Reds manager Terry Francona decided to let Benson face Braves’ lefty Dylan Dodd. Benson connected for a 356-foot shot to left field, cementing his status as a clutch hitter.
Before Benson’s homer, Matt McLain had singled in the sixth inning to score Benson, breaking a scoreless tie. Earlier in the inning, Benson had singled and then stolen second base to put himself in scoring position.
On the mound, Reds’ right-hander Brady Singer (9-8) shined, striking out a season-high 10 batters over six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and a walk. This marked his first career win against the Braves in four attempts.
Braves starter Bryce Elder (4-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up only one run on four hits and two walks. He managed to keep the game competitive but fell short in the end.
Scott Barlow pitched a scoreless seventh for the Reds, while Tony Santillan made his MLB-leading 55th appearance of the season, maintaining the score in the eighth.
The Braves rallied late, scoring both their runs in the ninth inning with Ozzie Albies driving one home via a single, and Luke Williams recording a sacrifice fly. Despite the late efforts, Emilio Pagan secured his 23rd save of the season.
Austin Riley of the Braves had a tough outing, striking out four times and leaving three runners on base. Singer managed to escape a bases-loaded situation in the second inning, showcasing his skill under pressure.
Looking ahead, Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26) is set to face Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71) in the next game, which will be the first Major League Baseball game held in Tennessee during the Speedway Classic.
