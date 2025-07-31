Sports
Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds are set to kick off a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Great American Ball Park. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Reds enter as favorites, with a moneyline of -164 against the underdog Braves, who sit at +137.
This matchup marks the fifth meeting between the two teams this season, with the Braves leading the series 3-1. The Reds aim to strengthen their position in the NL Central, currently holding a 57-52 record, while the Braves are struggling at 45-62.
Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds. Abbott has been impressive this season, boasting an 8-1 record with a 2.09 ERA and 95 strikeouts. He ranks highly among MLB pitchers for earned run average. Meanwhile, Carlos Carrasco will make his debut for the Braves, stepping in with a 5.91 ERA from earlier games.
The Reds have already shown resilience, coming off a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers to avoid a sweep, while the Braves are looking to improve after losing eight of their last ten games. Cincinnati‘s recent record at home is strong, with 32 wins and 24 losses.
In terms of injuries, the Reds are facing significant challenges, with several players including Ian Gibaut and Wade Miley on the injured list. The Braves are also dealing with their share of injuries, including Ronald Acuña Jr., who is expected to miss the series.
Tonight’s game will be broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network and available for streaming on MLB.TV. As both teams vie for a competitive edge, fans anticipate an exciting opener in Cincinnati.
