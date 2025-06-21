Reds Recall Chase Petty, Send Down Luis Mey

Cincinnati, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, sending reliever Luis Mey back down in the process. Petty, who has made two appearances for the Reds this season, has struggled, allowing 13 runs on 13 hits in just 5 1/3 innings. However, he has shown better performance at Triple-A, posting a 2.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings across 10 games.

The Reds are set to start Brent Suter against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Petty is expected to pitch during the game, although the Reds might opt for a full bullpen game if they secure an early lead. Suter has maintained a 2.91 ERA in his 23 outings for Cincinnati this year.

Earlier this week, the Reds placed pitcher Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list due to a right groin strain and recalled Luis Mey back from Triple-A. Ashcraft has participated in 29 games this season, recording a 4.19 ERA alongside 38 strikeouts and 14 walks in 34 1/3 innings. Mey has pitched in 14 games for the Reds this year, accumulating a 4.15 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 13 innings.

After his recent assignment to Louisville, Mey has appeared in seven games, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven over 7 1/3 innings. This strong performance was enough to earn him another chance with the major league club.