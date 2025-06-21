Sports
Reds Recall Chase Petty, Send Down Luis Mey
Cincinnati, Ohio — The Cincinnati Reds recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, sending reliever Luis Mey back down in the process. Petty, who has made two appearances for the Reds this season, has struggled, allowing 13 runs on 13 hits in just 5 1/3 innings. However, he has shown better performance at Triple-A, posting a 2.76 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 45 2/3 innings across 10 games.
The Reds are set to start Brent Suter against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Petty is expected to pitch during the game, although the Reds might opt for a full bullpen game if they secure an early lead. Suter has maintained a 2.91 ERA in his 23 outings for Cincinnati this year.
Earlier this week, the Reds placed pitcher Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list due to a right groin strain and recalled Luis Mey back from Triple-A. Ashcraft has participated in 29 games this season, recording a 4.19 ERA alongside 38 strikeouts and 14 walks in 34 1/3 innings. Mey has pitched in 14 games for the Reds this year, accumulating a 4.15 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 13 innings.
After his recent assignment to Louisville, Mey has appeared in seven games, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven over 7 1/3 innings. This strong performance was enough to earn him another chance with the major league club.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’