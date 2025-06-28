Reds’ Season Midpoint Shows Promise Despite Recent Loss to Yankees

CINCINNATI — Tuesday’s Cincinnati Reds victory over the New York Yankees showcased all the reasons for optimism for this year’s team, with an electric pitching performance from Chase Burns, solid moves from manager Terry Francona, and late-inning heroics ending in Gavin Lux’s walk-off single.

However, Wednesday’s performance put a damper on the mood with a sloppy showing in a 7-1 loss to the Yankees.

Even though the Reds took the series from the Yankees — their fifth series win in their last six — they failed to complete the sweep. It was the eighth time this season the Reds won the first two games in a three-game series and the fifth time they lost that third game.

Wednesday was also the team’s 81st game, marking the midpoint of the 2025 season. With 81 down and 81 to go, the Reds sit three games over .500 at 42-39, 5 1/2 games behind the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs and three games out of the NL’s third wild-card spot.

Elly De La Cruz, while having struggles defensively, is cementing his reputation as baseball’s must-see talent. The 23-year-old has continued to lower his strikeout rate and is hitting .277/.351/.511 with a team-high 18 home runs, showcasing both his offensive skills and speed on the bases.

After missing the first two weeks with an injury, Andrew Abbott has emerged as the team’s ace, boasting a 1.79 ERA in 13 games.

The Reds’ strong bullpen performance has provided stability amid injuries, as pitchers like Emilio Pagán and Ian Gibaut have stepped up their game.

With the All-Star break approaching, the Reds will need to build on their strengths and address inconsistencies to make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.