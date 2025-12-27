Reds Sign Outfielder JJ Bleday After Athletics Release

CINCINNATI, OHIO — The Cincinnati Reds have signed outfielder JJ Bleday to a major league contract, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.com. The announcement came on December 27, 2025, shortly after Bleday was released by the Oakland Athletics.

Bleday, 28, struggled in the 2025 season with a batting average of .212, a .294 on-base percentage, and a .404 slugging percentage. He hit 14 home runs and drove in 39 runs during his 344 plate appearances, spending time in 98 games for the Athletics before being demoted to Triple-A.

Originally selected fourth overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2019 draft, Bleday had shown promise in 2024 when he posted a .243 average with 20 home runs in a full season with the Athletics. However, his performance fell sharply this past year, prompting the A’s to designate him for assignment.

In Cincinnati, Bleday is expected to play a significant role, particularly against right-handed pitchers, joining fellow left-handers Will Benson and TJ Friedl to create an all-lefty outfield. The Reds now have three years of team control over Bleday, who also has a minor league option remaining, allowing them to send him back to Triple-A if necessary.

Reds General Manager Nick Krall expressed optimism about the acquisition, emphasizing Bleday’s potential to contribute significantly in the coming seasons. “He’s a former top pick with a proven track record, and we believe he can bounce back,” Krall stated.

The signing has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some hopeful about Bleday’s potential while others question the strategy of picking up players with uncertain performance history.

Bleday’s performance in the upcoming spring training will be closely monitored as the Reds aim to improve in the 2026 season.