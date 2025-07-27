Reds Triumph Over Rays 7-2 in Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in three runs while Nick Martinez struck out five in five innings, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The game took place at Great American Ball Park, where the Reds showcased their depth as they secured their second straight win and improved their record to 54-50, including a 29-22 mark at home.

Stephenson’s solo home run in the second inning marked his eighth homer of the season. He extended the Reds’ lead in the seventh with a two-run single, providing a cushion that proved critical as the team pulled away from the Rays.

TJ Friedl contributed significantly, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his tenth of the season. The Reds’ Elly De La Cruz recorded four hits, including two doubles, and Austin Hays also had a strong night with three hits and two runs.

Martinez, who pitched effectively, allowed two earned runs on four hits while improving his record to 9-9 for the season. The Reds’ bullpen also performed well, shutting out the Rays in the final innings.

Despite their loss, the Rays had some offensive highlights: they managed to score two runs but struggled overall. Zack Littell (8-8) took the loss, allowing ten hits and five runs in the contest.

The win positioned the Reds firmly in the playoff race with the trade deadline approaching on July 31. They will look to build on this success for their upcoming games.

Up next, Cincinnati will host Tampa Bay again Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, with Andrew Abbott set to pitch for the Reds.