Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon: Hollywood Star Turns Real Estate Mogul
Los Angeles, CA — Reese Witherspoon has evolved from America’s sweetheart into a formidable force in Hollywood, showcasing both acting talent and business acumen. Over the past three decades, she has successfully navigated acting, producing, and entrepreneurship, becoming a standout in both film and television.
Witherspoon’s impressive career includes her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, where she earns $1.2 million per episode as both an actress and a producer. In 2012, she co-founded Pacific Standard, a production company that brought acclaimed films like Wild and Gone Girl to life.
In 2016, she rebranded the company as Hello Sunshine, focusing on female-driven content. By 2021, the company was sold for more than $900 million to a media firm backed by Blackstone. Witherspoon remains actively involved as a board member and significant shareholder.
Hello Sunshine has produced hits such as Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, as well as adaptations like Where the Crawdads Sing and Netflix’s From Scratch. In addition to her production work, Witherspoon runs Reese’s Book Club, which boasts 2.1 million followers and has seen 42 of its 50 selections appear on The New York Times Best Sellers list.
Beyond her work in entertainment, Witherspoon has established herself as a real estate enthusiast, buying and selling properties in Los Angeles and her hometown of Nashville for nearly two decades. She has a talent for flipping homes, having sold a Los Angeles property for a significant profit just years after purchasing it.
Witherspoon’s real estate portfolio features a variety of properties, serving as investments or retreats rather than primary residences. Each property showcases her keen eye for design and potential value, from charming Southern estates to modern West Coast getaways. Recently, she sold a home for nearly double what she originally paid.
