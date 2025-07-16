Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Enjoy Romantic Yacht Getaway in France

SAINT-TROPEZ, France — Actress Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, were spotted sharing affectionate moments during a vacation on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The couple was photographed on a yacht off the southern coast of France, engaging in playful water sports and embracing while swimming. Witherspoon, 49, wore a stylish all-white bathing suit, while Haarmann, 57, opted for a striped bathing suit and a blue tee.

Witherspoon and Haarmann began dating in 2024 and have been seen together multiple times since, including their first public appearance in New York City in July 2024. Sources indicate that the couple is taking their relationship slow as Witherspoon balances her career and single parenthood.

An insider told PEOPLE in September 2024 that Witherspoon enjoys the relationship but doesn’t want it to overshadow her responsibilities towards her son, Tennessee. ‘She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus. She’s busy with work and her son,’ the source mentioned.

Since their romance began, Haarmann, a German financier and minority co-owner of the NHL’s New York Islanders, has shown interest in getting to know Witherspoon’s children. Reports confirm that he has spent time with her two sons, Deacon and Tennessee.

Witherspoon, who last starred in the movie ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ is set to return in the fourth season of her Apple TV+ series, ‘The Morning Show,’ and is also working on a new ‘Legally Blonde’ movie.

The lovebirds seem to bring joy and adventure to each other’s lives, evident through their playful interactions captured by photographers in Saint-Tropez amidst a backdrop of crystal-clear waters.