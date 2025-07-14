Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Enjoy Romantic Getaway in France

SAINT-TROPEZ, France — Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Saint-Tropez. The couple was photographed Sunday, July 13, sharing kisses and hugs while relaxing on a yacht off the southern coast. Witherspoon, 49, dazzled in an all-white bathing suit, while Haarmann, 57, opted for a striped bathing suit, a blue T-shirt, and a white Nike baseball cap.

Sources had previously revealed to PEOPLE that Witherspoon frequently travels between Nashville and New York City to spend time with Haarmann, who is a German financier and a minority co-owner of an NHL team. They were first seen together in July 2024, and a source mentioned that Witherspoon finds the relationship enjoyable but prefers not to focus on it too much as she juggles her career and family.

“She’s busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities,” the source stated. A separate source indicated that Haarmann has also been interacting with Witherspoon’s children, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 12.

In October 2024, reports suggested that Haarmann was spending meaningful time with Witherspoon’s family, though it was unclear if he had met her daughter yet. “Reese loves that he’s a businessman and not into Hollywood,” said the source.

Witherspoon is preparing for her next appearances, including the fourth season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and the much-anticipated third installment of Legally Blonde, which is still in pre-production.