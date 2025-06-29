Referee Arrested During Match Linked to Drug Trafficking

Guarujá, Brazil — Ederson Carlos da Silva, a 38-year-old referee, was arrested on June 22 while officiating a football match in Guarujá, São Paulo. His capture followed a preventative arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

According to local news site G1, Da Silva is suspected of playing a logistical role in storing cocaína for a criminal group that was dismantled after authorities seized 450 kilograms of the drug in São Paulo. The operation traced the drugs to Guarujá, where Da Silva allegedly helped in distributing narcotics across the country.

The police apprehended Da Silva after recognizing him during a local amateur championship match. “We had no idea he was a referee,” said Eduardo Camargo Lima, the head of the Drug Investigations Unit. “His previous role was as a foreman at a company.” Da Silva’s arrest was made possible through evidence from union records that connected him to the sport.

The police investigation first gained momentum in November, when five other members of the organization were arrested. Some had used tapioca bags as a means to conceal drugs during transport. Ederson and others had evaded capture until this weekend.

After being detained, Da Silva underwent a routine medical checkup before being taken to the Guarujá police station. The incident has generated widespread attention on social media, with videos of his arrest during the match going viral.

Glaucus Vinícius Silva, head of the Guarujá Police Department, stated that Da Silva’s public affiliations made him easier to track. The ongoing investigation continues to unravel further details about the criminal network.