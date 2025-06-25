Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing

Regina, Saskatchewan — The Regina General Hospital revealed its newly upgraded courtyard on Tuesday, featuring enhancements aimed at providing a more comforting environment for patients, families, and staff.

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation, in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), introduced the renovated space, which now includes more plants and flowers, improved lighting and security, additional seating, a children’s chalkboard bench, and five murals painted by local artists.

Lead artist Harley Sinclair expressed his excitement about the project, describing it as “a pinch me moment.” He added, “I’m going to be a part of a lot of people’s healing journeys.” Sinclair’s main mural, titled “The Spirit Stands Strong,” depicts a stag amidst a field of flowers. The stag symbolizes strength and resilience, while the flowers represent sorrow and pain.

Having been a patient at the hospital himself, Sinclair reminisced about previously finding the courtyard a limited space for fresh air. “Now it’s an inclusive space that patients and staff can come out to and escape from the negative energies of being in a hospital,” he said.

Sinclair, a contemporary Indigenous artist from the Peepeekisis Cree Nation, has been creating art for eight years. He contributed two pieces to the courtyard and emphasized that the murals reflect the core principles of patient and family care.

Dino Sophocleous, President and CEO of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, highlighted the significance of the upgrades for patients and healthcare workers. “We felt that contributing to this project will help our patients and their families as they go through very stressful times,” he said. He also noted the importance of supporting hospital staff’s mental well-being.

Sheila Anderson, Vice-President of Integrated Regina Health with the SHA, welcomed the renovated courtyard and encouraged community use. “The outdoors is very inviting, and it’s a different space for someone to come during their shift,” she stated.

Among the other artists featured are Ingrid Van Opstal-Tamez, Cristian Barreno, and Jamie Reynolds. Van Opstal-Tamez’s mural, “Whispers of the Prairie: Healing Through Resilience,” symbolizes endurance and the beauty of healing through natural elements.

Barreno collaborated with Jamie Reynolds to create “Messages of Love,” showcasing origami-style birds flying in the Qu’Appelle Valley. Barreno shared that these birds symbolize hope and support during times of need, “We’re always hoping for the best for our friends and loved ones,” he said.

Finally, Geanna Dunbar’s mural, “Rooted,” illustrates resilience through an underground root system. This piece emphasizes community connections, portraying different paths while highlighting the importance of support networks. The hospital’s courtyard upgrades aim to foster healing and strength in a challenging environment.