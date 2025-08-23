Regina King Discusses Life After Son Ian’s Death

LOS ANGELES, CA — Regina King opened up about how the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr., has profoundly affected her life and outlook. In a cover story published Thursday, August 21, 2025, King shared her thoughts on grief and healing following Ian’s death by suicide in January 2022 at the age of 26.

“Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can be happening at the same time,” King, 54, said. She explained that the experience has made her live in the moment more decisively. “I don’t know if that’s something that just comes with time, or with pain, or with the pandemic — probably all of it. But I feel it,” she added.

To honor her son’s memory, King recently launched an orange wine named MianU, which she described as a way to keep Ian’s spirit alive. “His art, his creativity — it’s all in there,” she noted during her interview with Haute Living Los Angeles. “It’s my way of creating something new, together.” King emphasized that every time she pours a glass of MianU, she thinks of Ian. “I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face,” she stated.

The actress reflects on the challenges of continuing to create memories while living with her grief. “I still love talking about Ian: I just don’t have the chance to create new memories in the way they do,” she explained, referring to friends who discuss their children’s milestones.

Earlier this month, King shared that the journey through grief has transformed her perspective on life. She stated, “I know that it’s important to me to honor Ian in the totality of who he is, speak about him in the present, because he is always with me and the joy and happiness that he gave all of us.” King’s commitment to living in the moment reflects her deep connection to her son, ensuring that he is never forgotten. She concluded, “If you see me, you see Ian.”