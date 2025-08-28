Regina King Launches MianU Wine to Honor Late Son Ian Alexander Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CA — Regina King is honoring her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., through a new wine brand called MianU, which reflects on their cherished memories together. The Academy Award-winning actress, who lost her son to suicide in January 2022 at the age of 26, is pouring her love and grief into this unique venture.

In the August issue of Haute Living, King recalled special moments spent with Ian, especially during their time in New Mexico after filming “The Harder They Fall” in 2021. She described those weeks as a rare chance to slow down and connect, saying, “We would cook together, he would write music, and time slowed down a bit.”

Inspired by Ian’s love for orange wine, King decided to create MianU, a name that features his handwriting in the branding. For King, the wine is more than just a product; it serves as a tribute to the bond she shared with her son. “If you see me, you see Ian,” she stated, emphasizing how he remains a significant part of her life.

King also shared insights about their connection during a recent appearance on the podcast “Food & Wine” with host Kat Kinsman. She noted, “I want to deepen my connection with Ian while we’re in these two different spaces. I believe that souls never die.”

The launch of MianU has received support from her friends and fans. Director Ava Duvernay praised the initiative, calling it a “great legacy,” while WNBA star Lisa Leslie expressed that Ian would have loved the idea. King hopes the wine will keep Ian’s memory alive and foster connections among those who knew him.

“I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway,” King said. “But always in this moment, I can see his face.” Through MianU, she continues to cherish the memories and the bond they shared, inviting others to celebrate life even in the face of loss.