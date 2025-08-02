Rehearsals Begin for The Lady from the Sea at Bridge Theatre

London, England – Photos from the first day of rehearsals for ‘The Lady from the Sea‘ have been released. The production, written and directed by Simon Stone based on Henrik Ibsen‘s play, will preview on September 10 and officially open on September 18. It runs until November 8.

The production has made headlines as over 3,000 front row seats priced between £29.50 and £35 are now available. Special allocations are also set aside for Access and Young Bridge members.

The cast includes a notable lineup with the lead role of Ellida being played by an acclaimed actress, alongside a cast featuring Edward, Hilda, Heath, Finn Marcet, Lyle, and Asa. Understudies for the production are Daniel Gregory, Sarah Moss, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger, and Nathan Wiley.

This adaptation follows Ellida as she grapples with her life with her husband, a doctor, when a former lover re-enters her life. Simon Stone’s previous works include ‘Yerma’ at the Young Vic and ‘Phaedra’ at the National Theatre, making this his inaugural production at the Bridge Theatre.

The creative team also features talented individuals, including set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, and lighting designer Nick Schlieper, among others.

‘The Lady from the Sea’ is being produced by the London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek, promising to deliver an engaging theatrical experience.