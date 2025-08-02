Entertainment
Rehearsals Begin for The Lady from the Sea at Bridge Theatre
London, England – Photos from the first day of rehearsals for ‘The Lady from the Sea‘ have been released. The production, written and directed by Simon Stone based on Henrik Ibsen‘s play, will preview on September 10 and officially open on September 18. It runs until November 8.
The production has made headlines as over 3,000 front row seats priced between £29.50 and £35 are now available. Special allocations are also set aside for Access and Young Bridge members.
The cast includes a notable lineup with the lead role of Ellida being played by an acclaimed actress, alongside a cast featuring Edward, Hilda, Heath, Finn Marcet, Lyle, and Asa. Understudies for the production are Daniel Gregory, Sarah Moss, Sadhbha Odufuwa-Bolger, and Nathan Wiley.
This adaptation follows Ellida as she grapples with her life with her husband, a doctor, when a former lover re-enters her life. Simon Stone’s previous works include ‘Yerma’ at the Young Vic and ‘Phaedra’ at the National Theatre, making this his inaugural production at the Bridge Theatre.
The creative team also features talented individuals, including set designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, and lighting designer Nick Schlieper, among others.
‘The Lady from the Sea’ is being produced by the London Theatre Company and Wouter van Ransbeek, promising to deliver an engaging theatrical experience.
Recent Posts
- Shemar Moore Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter Resembling Him
- Deportivo Cali Se Prepara Para Enfrentar a Llaneros en Liga Betplay
- D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark
- Blue Angels Air Show Sparks Controversy as Seattle Woman Files Lawsuit
- Rory McIlroy Skips FedEx St. Jude Championship Opener
- Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming
- ATP Tour Schedule Features Upcoming Matches in Major Cities
- Sterling Sharpe Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase