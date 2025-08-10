Reign FC Faces Off Against Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match

Portland, Oregon – Seattle Reign FC will visit Portland Thorns FC this Sunday, August 10, for the 43rd edition of the NWSL Cascadia Rivalry. The match is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. PT at Providence Park and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

The Reign are entering this matchup riding high on a four-match unbeaten streak, currently sitting in fifth place in the league standings with 24 points. Meanwhile, the Thorns, in sixth place with 22 points, are looking to recover after a recent setback against the Washington Spirit.

“I love rivalry weekend. I think it’s amazing,” said Reign head coach Laura Harvey. “It’s the biggest one. There’s no doubt about it. It’s the most organic. It’s the most historical.”

Seattle is coming off a 2-0 victory over Angel City, while Portland hopes to turn things around after a tough 2-1 loss last Saturday. Each team seeks to secure crucial points, as they both vie for playoff positions with ten teams competing for seven spots.

The match will feature key players such as Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, who has been instrumental this season, and Thorns star Olivia Moultrie, known for her playmaking abilities. Moultrie leads the league in shot-creating actions, showcasing her significance to Portland’s attacking threat.

“Playing them in our last scrimmage, [their midfield] is arguably one of their strongest parts of their team,” said Reign rookie Sally Menti, highlighting the challenge posed by the Thorns’ robust midfield.

Despite a few injury concerns for both teams, including notable absences for the Thorns, the rivalry remains intense, with both sides eager for victory. As the match approaches, the excitement among fans and players alike continues to build.

The Cascadia Rivalry has a long history, and players know the stakes are high. “In this league especially, you’ve got to be prepared that sometimes the game goes that way,” Harvey added, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of derby matches.

As the two teams prepare to clash, stakes remain high not just for this game, but for the rest of the season. Fans can catch all the action as Seattle Reign FC faces the Portland Thorns FC this Sunday.