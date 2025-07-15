Seattle, WA – Summer Fest 2025 wrapped up a vibrant two days of music on Saturday with the electrifying performance of Reignwolf.

The evening began with an array of artists, including the Alain Johannes Band at 7:00 PM and New Constellations at 8:00 PM. Before Reignwolf took the stage at 10:00 PM, Monsterwatch captivated the crowd at 9:00 PM.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a diverse selection of food from the festival’s food court, located alongside and behind KeyBank, where many restaurants provided special sidewalk cafés for the event.

“It’s dinner time at the festival with great food options all around,” said a festival organizer. “We’ve also set up a free filtered water station for attendees to use their own containers.”

Despite the festival’s late hour, many booths remained open, offering everything from festival food to local business specials. Proprietor Jack Miller was seen grilling outside, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

As the Main Stage remained the focal point for performances, other acts like The Trombone King entertained crowds near Walk-All-Ways, ensuring there was plenty of music throughout the venue. The festival’s spirit attracted not only loyal attendees but also enthusiastic newcomers drawn in by the lively music scene.

One attendee remarked on social media, “Reignwolf was absolute 🔥, but the food prices were a bit absurd.”

After a successful Saturday, the festival plans to dismantle the Main Stage overnight to make way for the Farmers Market, which will operate from 10 AM to 2 PM on Sunday.