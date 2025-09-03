Reikon Games Launches Metal Eden with CGI Trailer

LOS ANGELES, CA — Reikon Games has released its new first-person sci-fi action shooter, Metal Eden, on September 2, 2025. Players will assume the role of ASKA, an android based on the human mind tasked with rescuing the lost colony of Moebius.

The launch is marked by the unveiling of a CGI trailer, showcasing ASKA’s battles against numerous enemies. Though ASKA is skilled at taking down foes, players will see that the character has its vulnerabilities. Unlike rogue-lite games, ASKA’s falls play a critical role in the unfolding story.

Players will experience a gameplay style that emphasizes fast-paced action, utilizing wall-running, grappling, and an array of lethal weapons. The game introduces a unique mechanic where ASKA can extract ‘Cores’ from defeated enemies. These Cores can be consumed for upgrades or thrown back for explosive effects.

Metal Eden draws notable influences from the DOOM series, but its sci-fi setting introduces additional layers of mystery that engage players further. It is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

For more information on the game, players can visit the official Reikon Games website and check out the full trailer.