MASON, Ohio — Reilly Opelka showcased his powerful tennis skills with a decisive victory at the Cincinnati Open on Friday, defeating Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 7-5, 7-6 (3).

The 27-year-old, often listed as either 6-feet-11 or 7-feet tall, made headlines not just for his height but for his explosive serve, delivering 15 aces compared to Dellien’s two. Opelka dominated the winners’ count, outpacing Dellien 31-11, showcasing the advantage of his formidable serve throughout the match.

After the match, Opelka remarked, “Probably 6-11,” when asked about his height. Despite his victory, Opelka expressed dissatisfaction with his ranking, currently positioned at No. 73. “I don’t want to be ranked in the 70s,” he said. “It makes life so much tougher.”

Opelka’s journey has been fraught with challenges, including two wrist surgeries that have hindered his progress. He candidly shared his frustrations and the uncertainty that comes with lower rankings, saying, “You don’t know if you’re going to get into a draw.”

On a sweltering afternoon, Opelka displayed resilience, overcoming three set points in the first set, buoyed by his powerful serves. After evening the match at 5-5, he broke Dellien’s serve and won the set without dropping a point.

The second set steered toward a tiebreak, with Opelka taking an early lead. Dellien struggled to combat Opelka’s heavy serve, ultimately leading to Opelka winning the tiebreak 7-3.

“Nice,” Opelka remarked after his victory, though he acknowledged that he seeks more than just match wins. “I think I have more in me,” he said, reflecting on his ambitions and the costly nature of professional tennis.

Next, Opelka is set to face sixth-seed Alex de Minaur, a match he hopes will ignite a successful streak. “Do I have that in me? It felt good today. Tomorrow? Who knows?”