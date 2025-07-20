Sports
Reinier de Ridder Faces Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi Showdown
ABU DHABI, UAE — Reinier de Ridder, the rising star in the UFC middleweight division, is set to face former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night on July 26 at the iconic Etihad Arena. De Ridder, who previously held two titles in ONE Championship, aims to leverage his past success as he climbs the UFC ranks.
At 34 years old, De Ridder enters the fight with an unbeaten record in the UFC, having secured victories against notable opponents such as Gerald Meerschaert and Bo Nickal. His last match resulted in a first-round TKO over Nickal, impressively showcasing his skills against a highly regarded grappler.
The Dutch fighter stands at six feet four inches and weighed in at 185.5 pounds for his last bout. He attributes his growing popularity on social media, with nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, to his engaging posts about training and upcoming fights.
De Ridder expressed his excitement about fighting in Abu Dhabi, the city where he achieved his first major success in martial arts and where he previously fought in UAE Warriors, which helped revive his career after challenges with the ONE Championship.
“It’s very special for me,” De Ridder told reporters. “Abu Dhabi has a special place in my heart.” He also acknowledges the significance of his opponent’s experience, saying, “I respect Robert’s career, but I see openings to exploit.”
Whittaker, 34, is equally focused as he prepares to return to the venue where he faced Khamzat Chimaev last year. The Australian veteran, who holds victories over elite fighters like Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum, is determined to reclaim his title shot.
“This fight is crucial for me,” Whittaker stated. “I understand the importance of winning to get back in title contention.”
Both fighters find motivation in their legacies, with De Ridder eager to etch his name in UFC history and Whittaker seeking to secure his future in the sport. As they move toward their match, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an intense showdown in the octagon.
“It really depends on how this fight goes,” de Ridder said regarding his future aspirations. “I’m ready for that shot. If I can finish him spectacularly, then I think I really have something to say about a title shot.”
