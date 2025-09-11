Ho99o9 Releases Music Video for ‘Target Practice’

Los Angeles, CA — Ho99o9 has released a new music video for their song “Target Practice” on September 8, 2025. The song is part of their latest studio album, “Tomorrow We Escape,” which debuted just a day later on September 9.

The rap-punk band, known for their high-energy performances, has included special guests on their new album. Greg Puciato, the former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan and current member of Better Lovers, lends his voice to the track “Tapeworm.” Chelsea Wolfe, an acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, is featured on the song “Immortal.” Both tracks highlight the band’s unique blend of genres and their collaborative spirit.

Fans can check out the music video for “Target Practice” online, along with the new singles featuring Puciato and Wolfe. The album aims to push boundaries, combining different musical styles to create a distinct sound.

Ho99o9 continues to innovate within the music scene, and their latest projects reaffirm their commitment to genre-defying artistry.