Entertainment
Ho99o9 Releases Music Video for ‘Target Practice’
Los Angeles, CA — Ho99o9 has released a new music video for their song “Target Practice” on September 8, 2025. The song is part of their latest studio album, “Tomorrow We Escape,” which debuted just a day later on September 9.
The rap-punk band, known for their high-energy performances, has included special guests on their new album. Greg Puciato, the former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan and current member of Better Lovers, lends his voice to the track “Tapeworm.” Chelsea Wolfe, an acclaimed vocalist and songwriter, is featured on the song “Immortal.” Both tracks highlight the band’s unique blend of genres and their collaborative spirit.
Fans can check out the music video for “Target Practice” online, along with the new singles featuring Puciato and Wolfe. The album aims to push boundaries, combining different musical styles to create a distinct sound.
Ho99o9 continues to innovate within the music scene, and their latest projects reaffirm their commitment to genre-defying artistry.
Recent Posts
- Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
- NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
- Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video
- Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch
- Trump’s Military Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Divisions in GOP
- WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, Recovery Underway
- Aryna Sabalenka Discusses Emotional Growth on Jay Shetty Podcast