Reliance Launches Campa Cola in Nepal with Chaudhary Group Partnership

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) officially launched its Campa Cola brand in Nepal on July 14, 2025, marking a significant entry into the country’s beverage market. This initiative comes through a partnership with the Chaudhary Group, the largest conglomerate in Nepal.

According to a statement from both companies, the collaboration aims to manufacture and distribute Campa products locally. The initial product lineup includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and energy drinks.

RCPL, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, acquired the Campa brand in 2022. After relaunching it in India in 2023, the brand has quickly become a prominent player in the Indian soft drink industry, even serving as a sponsor of the Indian Premier League.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to enter the Nepal market with our brand Campa. We see tremendous growth potential in Nepal and are investing with a long-term perspective.” He emphasized the emotional connection consumers have with Campa, noting it evokes cherished memories.

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, highlighted the partnership’s significance, stating, “We are proud to bring Campa to Nepal. This reflects our commitment to offering premium beverage choices rooted in legacy. We believe local consumers will appreciate the distinctive quality of Campa.”

The Campa products will initially be priced reasonably, with standard 250ml options available for Rs 30 and energy drinks for Rs 40. The beverages will also be marketed as a symbol of youth culture with vibrant packaging and refreshing flavors.

The strategic partnership aims not only to enhance the beverage portfolio in Nepal but also to strengthen the presence of both companies in the region’s competitive market.