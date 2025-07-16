Business
Reliance Launches Campa Cola in Nepal with Chaudhary Group Partnership
KATHMANDU, Nepal – Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) officially launched its Campa Cola brand in Nepal on July 14, 2025, marking a significant entry into the country’s beverage market. This initiative comes through a partnership with the Chaudhary Group, the largest conglomerate in Nepal.
According to a statement from both companies, the collaboration aims to manufacture and distribute Campa products locally. The initial product lineup includes Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange, and energy drinks.
RCPL, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, acquired the Campa brand in 2022. After relaunching it in India in 2023, the brand has quickly become a prominent player in the Indian soft drink industry, even serving as a sponsor of the Indian Premier League.
Ketan Mody, Executive Director of RCPL, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to enter the Nepal market with our brand Campa. We see tremendous growth potential in Nepal and are investing with a long-term perspective.” He emphasized the emotional connection consumers have with Campa, noting it evokes cherished memories.
Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, highlighted the partnership’s significance, stating, “We are proud to bring Campa to Nepal. This reflects our commitment to offering premium beverage choices rooted in legacy. We believe local consumers will appreciate the distinctive quality of Campa.”
The Campa products will initially be priced reasonably, with standard 250ml options available for Rs 30 and energy drinks for Rs 40. The beverages will also be marketed as a symbol of youth culture with vibrant packaging and refreshing flavors.
The strategic partnership aims not only to enhance the beverage portfolio in Nepal but also to strengthen the presence of both companies in the region’s competitive market.
Recent Posts
- 2025 Emmy Nominations Highlight Top Contenders and Notable Snubs
- Cameron Boozer and Jane Hedengren Win Gatorade Player of the Year Awards
- NFL Teams Begin Offseason Analysis as Training Camps Approach
- Drake Covers LeBron Tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition