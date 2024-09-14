Remains of Missing Child Elijah Vue Identified in Wisconsin

Authorities in Wisconsin have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains found last weekend as those of a missing preschool-age boy named Elijah Vue. The discovery was made on private property by a deer hunter preparing for the hunting season. At a news conference held on Friday, Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert announced that the remains had been positively identified as Elijah’s, who had been missing since February, stating the news was delivered “with a heavy heart.”

The remains, which included a skull and bones, were located in a wooded area with dense underbrush, just north of Girl Scout Camp Manitou and more than three miles from where Elijah was last seen. The Two Rivers police confirmed that the remains had been sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for DNA testing. Upon confirmation of Elijah’s identity, his family was promptly informed of the finding.

Chief Meinnert expressed deep sorrow over the outcome, sharing that the family, as well as the local community, was devastated by the news. Elijah went missing on February 20th, prompting an AMBER Alert that was issued soon after. Extensive search operations were conducted by law enforcement and various private search groups, covering different seasons and conditions without yielding results. However, the hunter’s discovery has now brought an end to the search.

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, were arrested and charged with child neglect shortly after his disappearance. According to reports, Elijah disappeared from Vang’s apartment, who then reported him missing. Both Baur and Vang have denied any involvement in the child’s disappearance.

Despite the tragic outcome, community members found solace in gaining closure. Residents and local businesses had expressed unwavering support in the search for Elijah. Two Rivers Police urge anyone with further information relevant to the ongoing investigation to contact them, as the investigation remains active.