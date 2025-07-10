Remco Evenepoel Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 5 Time Trial

Caen, France – Remco Evenepoel of Belgium won the individual time trial on stage five of the Tour de France Wednesday, solidifying his status as a top contender. The Olympic and world champion completed the 33-kilometer route around Caen in 36 minutes and 42 seconds, averaging 54 km/h. He finished 16 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar, who took the yellow jersey from Mathieu van der Poel.

Evenepoel’s performance was exceptional, showcasing his time-trialing prowess. “I gained positions at every checkpoint. The pacing was perfect and everything was on point, I’m super happy,” Evenepoel said after the race. He also expressed ambition, noting, “It’s a big step towards the podium, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Pogacar’s strong finish moved him into the overall lead with a total time of 17 hours, 22 minutes, and 58 seconds. He remarked, “I’m super happy with how I rode today, to be 16 seconds behind the world champion… It feels good, but the important thing is to have it in Paris.” Pogacar is the first rider since Eddy Merckx in 1970 to wear all three jerseys at this stage of the Tour.

Italian rider Edoardo Affini claimed third place, finishing 33 seconds behind Evenepoel. The time trial reshuffled the General Classification standings, with Evenepoel now second overall, 42 seconds behind Pogacar. Jonas Vingegaard, a two-time Tour champion, suffered a setback, finishing 13th and dropping to fourth place.

The next stage will present a challenging 201.5-kilometer ride from Bayeux to Vire Normandie, featuring six categorized climbs. Riders will need to strategize as they face escalating difficulties in the upcoming weeks.