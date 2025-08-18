Remedy Entertainment Reports Record Revenue in Q2 2025 Financial Results

Helsinki, Finland – Remedy Entertainment announced significant growth in its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with revenue jumping 63.5 percent year-over-year to €16.9 million. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at €4.2 million, a remarkable increase compared to a loss of €2.4 million in the same quarter last year.

CEO Tero Virtala attributed this impressive growth to robust sales of popular titles, including Alan Wake 2 and Control, as well as the release of its first self-published multiplayer game, FBC: Firebreak. The Control franchise has achieved over 5 million lifetime sales. With the studio regaining full control over publishing and distribution in early 2025, Remedy has been able to implement its own sales strategy, contributing to its positive trajectory.

Alan Wake 2 has consistently performed well, while the recent launch of FBC: Firebreak garnered over one million players within the first ten days, primarily among Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users. Despite its initial success, the game faced challenges on the PC platform Steam, where it struggled with high player drop-off rates and negative reviews, attributed to early onboarding issues.

However, updates have led to improved player feedback, and Remedy plans to introduce a major content update for FBC: Firebreak by late September. Looking to the future, the company confirmed that development on Control 2 is on track, with the team focusing on enhancing gameplay, environments, and mission design. The highly anticipated Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes are also in full production through a collaboration with Rockstar Games.

With aims to double its 2024 revenue by 2027 and stabilize an EBITDA margin of at least 30 percent, Remedy is positioning itself for continued success in the gaming industry. The company’s strategic focus on self-publishing and expanding its key franchises is expected to drive growth through 2030.