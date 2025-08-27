News
Remembering Alison Parker: JMU Marks 10 Years Since Tragic Shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – August 26 marks the tenth anniversary of Alison B. Parker’s tragic death, along with her photographer Adam Ward, during a live report in 2015. Parker was a 2012 alumna of James Madison University and previously interned at WHSV before working at WDBJ7.
On this somber anniversary, Brad Jenkins, general manager and adviser for The Breeze, JMU’s student-run news organization, reflected on Parker’s impact during her time as a student in the School of Media Arts and Design (SMAD). Jenkins, who worked closely with Parker, stated, “There was this really fierce journalistic ability about her, but it was in this really sweet, kind personality that she had.”
Jenkins described additional traits that made Parker stand out, including her tenacity and quick problem-solving skills. He recalled a specific incident during a live shot at JMU when Parker had to confront a big box truck obstructing her shot. “She basically went over there and told him to move the truck. She knew how to get the story and wasn’t afraid to get the story,” he said.
Parker’s legacy is regularly discussed on JMU’s campus. Jenkins often shares her story while giving tours of the Alison B. Parker Studio in Harrison Hall, where Breeze TV operates, and during other classes in the media arts program. Parker’s parents also support a memorial scholarship in her name, awarded annually to students who demonstrate her passion for journalism and commitment to excellence.
<p“It’s interesting because the further we get away from this — now ten years later — fewer people maybe know what happened, or they just have a vague memory of it,” Jenkins said. “For us, it’s a very vivid memory that we’ll never forget, so it’s good to be able to say, ‘Hey, this studio is named after Alison Parker. Let me tell you about her.’”
Jenkins emphasized the importance of keeping Parker’s inspiring story alive among students. “I take it very seriously, having known her, to be able to tell other people who she was and keep her memory and her legacy alive here at JMU,” he said.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown