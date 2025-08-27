Remembering Alison Parker: JMU Marks 10 Years Since Tragic Shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – August 26 marks the tenth anniversary of Alison B. Parker’s tragic death, along with her photographer Adam Ward, during a live report in 2015. Parker was a 2012 alumna of James Madison University and previously interned at WHSV before working at WDBJ7.

On this somber anniversary, Brad Jenkins, general manager and adviser for The Breeze, JMU’s student-run news organization, reflected on Parker’s impact during her time as a student in the School of Media Arts and Design (SMAD). Jenkins, who worked closely with Parker, stated, “There was this really fierce journalistic ability about her, but it was in this really sweet, kind personality that she had.”

Jenkins described additional traits that made Parker stand out, including her tenacity and quick problem-solving skills. He recalled a specific incident during a live shot at JMU when Parker had to confront a big box truck obstructing her shot. “She basically went over there and told him to move the truck. She knew how to get the story and wasn’t afraid to get the story,” he said.

Parker’s legacy is regularly discussed on JMU’s campus. Jenkins often shares her story while giving tours of the Alison B. Parker Studio in Harrison Hall, where Breeze TV operates, and during other classes in the media arts program. Parker’s parents also support a memorial scholarship in her name, awarded annually to students who demonstrate her passion for journalism and commitment to excellence.

<p“It’s interesting because the further we get away from this — now ten years later — fewer people maybe know what happened, or they just have a vague memory of it,” Jenkins said. “For us, it’s a very vivid memory that we’ll never forget, so it’s good to be able to say, ‘Hey, this studio is named after Alison Parker. Let me tell you about her.’”

Jenkins emphasized the importance of keeping Parker’s inspiring story alive among students. “I take it very seriously, having known her, to be able to tell other people who she was and keep her memory and her legacy alive here at JMU,” he said.