Remembering Andrea Gibson: Colorado’s Beloved Poet Laureate Dies at 49

Boulder, Colorado – Andrea Gibson, the state’s poet laureate, passed away early Monday morning, July 14, at the age of 49 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Gibson died at home, surrounded by family and friends.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, expressed his admiration for Gibson’s impactful voice and dedication to the arts. ‘Andrea’s voice holds a fierce conviction in inspiring others to pursue art and take action toward solving social issues. They personify our Colorado for All spirit,’ Polis said.

Gibson had openly shared their cancer journey with the hope of inspiring others. They once said, ‘Understanding, really understanding the brevity of this existence, has given me more gratitude, awe, and joy than I thought would be possible for me in this lifetime.’ Gibson was deeply committed to increasing the visibility of chronic illness in the arts community.

The appointment as poet laureate, a role intended to promote poetry, was a significant milestone for Gibson, who began participating in poetry readings as a way to connect with others after relocating to Colorado in 1999. In their words, ‘I was absolutely terrified… But I was hooked.’

Known for their advocacy in poetry and LGBTQ rights, Gibson published several books and was a prominent national figure in spoken word poetry. Their work often addressed pressing social issues, striving to make poetry accessible to all. ‘I don’t write poetry that I think is hard to understand,’ Gibson shared in a recent interview.

Gibson held accolades for their contributions to the realm of poetry, including winning the Denver Grand Slam multiple times and a fellowship from the Academy of American Poets to develop an anthology of Colorado poet laureates. Their legacy in the world of art and activism will resonate within the community they cherished.

In a final reflection on their life, Gibson once said, ‘I fucking loved my life.’ Their words and passion will live on through the lives they touched and the art they created.