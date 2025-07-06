Remembering Chris Rozniecki: Dedicated Family Man and Respected Analyst

Delaware, Ohio – Neal Christopher “Chris” Rozniecki, 73, passed away on May 21, 2025, after a life dedicated to family and a successful career. Born on March 29, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan, Chris was the son of Joann and Edward Rozniecki.

Chris spent over 50 years as a buyer and analyst, earning respect for his sharp intellect and humor. “He had a unique ability to brighten any room he entered,” said a longtime friend. “His wit and wisdom will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherrie, and his sons, Craig and Chad, along with Chad’s wife, Sarah. Chris was especially proud of his three grandchildren: Lucy, Ethan, and Olivia.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for June 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. A private interment will follow the Mass.

The family encourages memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in Chris’s honor. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, dedication to family, and his remarkable ability to make others laugh.