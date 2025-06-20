News
Remembering James D. Johnson: A Life Celebrated
West Monroe, Louisiana — James D. Johnson, born on April 27, 1939, in Warren, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025. He was 86 years old.
James was a beloved member of the Sterlington Church of Christ, where he formed deep connections throughout his life. His family described him as a cherished figure whose presence will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Johnson, who was a significant part of his life, alongside his parents, Raymond and Opal Johnson. James also mourned the loss of his brothers, Ray and Acie Johnson.
He is survived by his son, Barry Johnson, and daughter, Tammie Goedhals, who remember him fondly. James also leaves behind sisters-in-law Beverly Johnson and Carol Johnson, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who were dear to him.
The funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 AM on June 21, 2025, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana, with Rev. Don DeLukie officiating. Prior to the service, visitation is set for 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the same location.
Honorary pallbearers will include his nephews, who have expressed their deep respect and love for James.
Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate a life filled with love and kindness.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’