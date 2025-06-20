Remembering James D. Johnson: A Life Celebrated

West Monroe, Louisiana — James D. Johnson, born on April 27, 1939, in Warren, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025. He was 86 years old.

James was a beloved member of the Sterlington Church of Christ, where he formed deep connections throughout his life. His family described him as a cherished figure whose presence will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Johnson, who was a significant part of his life, alongside his parents, Raymond and Opal Johnson. James also mourned the loss of his brothers, Ray and Acie Johnson.

He is survived by his son, Barry Johnson, and daughter, Tammie Goedhals, who remember him fondly. James also leaves behind sisters-in-law Beverly Johnson and Carol Johnson, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who were dear to him.

The funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 AM on June 21, 2025, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana, with Rev. Don DeLukie officiating. Prior to the service, visitation is set for 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the same location.

Honorary pallbearers will include his nephews, who have expressed their deep respect and love for James.

Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate a life filled with love and kindness.