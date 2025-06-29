Monroe, Louisiana

Each year on June 29, the life and sacrifice of Joe Delaney are commemorated. Delaney, a former NFL player, lost his life in a heroic attempt to save three children from drowning in a nearby pond in 1983.

At just 24 years old, Delaney had already made a name for himself in the league. After being drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs, he rushed for 1,121 yards in his rookie year, marking the team’s first winning season since 1973.

“If I don’t come up, get somebody,” Delaney reportedly said before plunging into the water to rescue the children. His selfless act ultimately cost him his life, leaving behind three young daughters.

Delaney’s bravery is honored every June 29, reminding both fans and newcomers to the sport of his sacrifice. His name is forever etched in the NFL’s history as a symbol of true heroism.

Joe Delaney’s legacy lives on in the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite what the NFL may or may not do to preserve his memory, local fans vow to keep his story alive.

Every year, June 29 serves as a day of remembrance for Delaney, ensuring that new generations of football fans discover his extraordinary act of courage.