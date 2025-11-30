Sports
Remembering Moss’s Iconic Thanksgiving Day Performance Against Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — On Thanksgiving Day 1998, rookie receiver Randy Moss delivered a performance that still resonates with football fans twenty-seven years later. The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a much-anticipated game, with the Vikings holding a 10-1 record.
Prior to the game, Moss had expressed frustration with the Cowboys for passing on him during the NFL draft, a decision he took personally. The Cowboys had the eighth overall pick but decided not to select him. The Vikings grabbed him thirteenth overall, and Moss was ready to show the Cowboys what they missed out on.
During the game, Moss made three catches for 163 yards and scored three touchdowns. His explosive play included catches of 51 and 56 yards, with the first score coming on a flea flicker play. The highlight was a spectacular run after a short pass, breaking tackles and sprinting to the end zone.
Defensive back Terry Billups, trying to contain Moss, found himself outmaneuvered when Moss executed a shoulder-dipping stutter step. The broadcast, featuring legends Pat Summerall and John Madden, captured the beauty of the moment, showcasing the distinctive atmosphere of Texas Stadium.
As the NFL continues its Thanksgiving tradition, current Cowboys receiver George Pickens may have an opportunity today to replicate Moss’s incredible feat. Although his talent has remained largely unrecognized during his time in Pittsburgh, fans are excited to see what he can do.
If Pickens were to match Moss’s impressive 3-163-3 stat line, it could cause Minnesota fans to reconsider their loyalty, especially in light of the Cowboys’ earlier draft blunder. Regardless, Vikings fans might find themselves on the winning side of this holiday matchup.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63