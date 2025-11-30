Remembering Moss’s Iconic Thanksgiving Day Performance Against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Thanksgiving Day 1998, rookie receiver Randy Moss delivered a performance that still resonates with football fans twenty-seven years later. The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a much-anticipated game, with the Vikings holding a 10-1 record.

Prior to the game, Moss had expressed frustration with the Cowboys for passing on him during the NFL draft, a decision he took personally. The Cowboys had the eighth overall pick but decided not to select him. The Vikings grabbed him thirteenth overall, and Moss was ready to show the Cowboys what they missed out on.

During the game, Moss made three catches for 163 yards and scored three touchdowns. His explosive play included catches of 51 and 56 yards, with the first score coming on a flea flicker play. The highlight was a spectacular run after a short pass, breaking tackles and sprinting to the end zone.

Defensive back Terry Billups, trying to contain Moss, found himself outmaneuvered when Moss executed a shoulder-dipping stutter step. The broadcast, featuring legends Pat Summerall and John Madden, captured the beauty of the moment, showcasing the distinctive atmosphere of Texas Stadium.

As the NFL continues its Thanksgiving tradition, current Cowboys receiver George Pickens may have an opportunity today to replicate Moss’s incredible feat. Although his talent has remained largely unrecognized during his time in Pittsburgh, fans are excited to see what he can do.

If Pickens were to match Moss’s impressive 3-163-3 stat line, it could cause Minnesota fans to reconsider their loyalty, especially in light of the Cowboys’ earlier draft blunder. Regardless, Vikings fans might find themselves on the winning side of this holiday matchup.