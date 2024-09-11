News
Remembering the Twin Towers: A Tribute Through Photography
In a heartfelt tribute, photographer Stephen Harmon has shared a collection of images showcasing the Twin Towers of New York City. Many individuals had mixed opinions about the architectural design of the towers, with some deeming them unattractive. However, Harmon maintained a deep appreciation for their importance in the New York skyline.
Harmon expressed his admiration for the Twin Towers, stating their significance to the visual identity of New York City. He highlighted his efforts to capture their essence through photography on every possible occasion. These photographs serve as a reminder of the towers and the memories they conjure for many.
In the comments section, several readers shared their personal experiences and fond memories associated with the Twin Towers. John E. reminisced about visiting the observation deck before it opened to the public, recalling the breathtaking views. Another commenter, Lllll, mentioned how it took years to adjust to seeing the skyline without the towers.
Maryellen appreciated the photographs, especially the black-and-white image, which she found to be particularly touching. The collective sadness experienced on the commemoration day was also echoed by Robertson Tirado, who reflected on his grandfather’s work at the World Trade Center.
The sentiment of remembrance was evident in the comments, with readers expressing gratitude for the publication of the photos. Many reflected on the emotional weight the Twin Towers carried and how their absence has affected those who lived within sight of them.
